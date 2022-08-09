July 22, 1952 – August 3, 2022

Karen Wheelock, age 70, of Fremont died Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at home.

Karen was born July 22, 1952, in Lincoln, Nebraska, to Oswald and Clara (Armstrong) Humann. The family moved to Fremont in 1965. Karen graduated from Fremont High School and attended Metropolitan Community College. She married Randy Wheelock in January of 1970 and they continued to live in Fremont.

Karen worked for the Salvation Army, Gitt Electrical, Nebraska Workforce Development and in the transportation department for the Fremont Public Schools, retiring in October of 2020.

Survivors: husband, Randy of Fremont; daughters, Angi Cook of Fremont, Danyelle (fiancé James Vickers) Wheelock of Omaha; son, Todd (Amanda) Wheelock of Snyder; grandchildren, Brittnee and Jacob Cook, Carson Fanning, Alexander and Christopher Fuehrer, Pfc. Nathaniel Wheelock, Sydney, Skye, Kadyn, Kloey, Brooklynn and Penelope Wheelock; great-grandchild, Aliyah Fanning; two brothers; very special aunt and uncle, Steve and Bobbie Kocsis; mother-in-law, Bernitta Wheelock; brothers-in-law, Terry Wheelock, Ronnie (Shelly) Sandeen, LeRoy(Diane) Sandeen and Jeff (Theresa) Sandeen; sisters-in-law, Cindy Sandeen, Paula Pratt and Vanessa (Dick) Fisher.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sharilyn Humann; stepmother, Grace Humann; sister, Jeanne; mother-in-law, Nancy Hooper; father-in-law, Leo Wheelock; and two sisters-in-law.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel.

