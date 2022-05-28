March 14, 1938 – May 25, 2022

Karl (David) Nordstrom, age 84, died May 25, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens surrounded by family. He was born March 14, 1938, at Wausa, Nebraska. He attended Wausa Public Schools, Luther Junior College in Wahoo, Bethany College, Lindsborg, Kansas, and received a Master of Divinity degree from Augustana Theological Seminary, Rock Island, Illinois, in 1963. He did graduate study at Maywood Seminary School of Missions and doctoral study at McCormick Seminary, both of Chicago. He was ordained into the Lutheran ministry in 1963. He married Joan Marie Nelson of Wahoo on June 7, 1959.

Prior to entering the U.S. Navy as a Chaplain in 1966, he served the Quad-Lutheran Parish at Sharon Springs and Tribune, Kansas. Naval chaplaincy included duty at Corpus Christi, Texas; DaNang, Vietnam; Beaufort, South Carolina, USS NASHVILLE; Little Creek, Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, Virginia. From 1973 to 2000 he served parishes at Osceola, Nebraska; Lake Jackson, Texas; Omaha, Holdrege and Byron, Nebraska. Retirement took him to Holdrege, Kearney and Fremont.

Dave was active in the communities he served as a scout leader, baseball coach and an officer of community organizations of Rotary, Kiwanis and Lions Club. He is a member of American Legion Post 52 and VFW Post of Kearney.

Survivors include his wife; son, Richard Eric (Deborah) of Cypress, Texas; daughter, Rachel Marie (Pastor Jeffrey) Noble, Centennial, Colorado; son, Russell Evan (Heather); 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in law, Evan and Carolyn Nordstrom of Fremont; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Douglas and Janice Gustafson of Ithaca; nephews, nieces and cousins.

A service to celebrate the Resurrection will be Monday, May 30, at 10:30 a.m. at Sinai Lutheran Church, Fremont. Memorials may be sent to the family or Dugan Funeral Chapel or may be given directly to Sinai Lutheran Church, ELCA World Hunger or Midland University Nordstrom scholarship.

