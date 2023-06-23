February 16, 1953 – March 26, 2023

Karna A. Burgoyne, 70 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Millard, Nebraska.

Karna was born on Feb. 16, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska. Her parents were Dale and Jacque (Staples) Clausen. Karna graduated high school in Bloomfield, Nebraska. On May 6, 1972, she married Tom Burgoyne in Norfolk, Nebraska. Following marriage Karna and her husband moved to Kansas and moved to Fremont in March of 1986 and started Tom’s Beverage.

Karna loved to entertain friends and family, especially 4th of July parties while Tom was able. She enjoyed planting flowers in the spring, traveling with her brother Chuck, Elvis Presley, and her pets, Lucky, Midnight, and Mr. Tux.

Karna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; brother, Dan; sisters, Phyllis and Alice; one adopted sister; and two adopted brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Heather (Robert) Jensen; son, Thomas Burgoyne Jr.; brothers, Chuck Reichwein, Bob (Sharon) Reichwein, Rich Reichwein; grandchildren, Samantha (Chris) VanHorn, Katie Jensen, Jesse Jensen; six great-grandchildren; and her good friends, David Katholl and Dan Hilger.

A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial will take place in Surprise, Nebraska.

