Karon M. Wragge

Karon was born Feb. 2, 1950, and raised by her parents, Marvin and Thelda (Anson) Vogel in the Plainview/Brunswick area. She was baptized on Oct. 22, 1950, and confirmed on March 29, 1964. She attended school in Plainview and Creighton, graduating from Creighton High School. Karon married Ronald Wragge on June 18, 1968, in Plainview. After their marriage the couple lived in Bloomfield, Osmond and Orchard before moving to Hooper in 1971. While in Hooper, Karon spent most of her time raising their 4 sons. She was a member of the Lions Club, Jaycees, and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hooper. She was also a member of the Lutheran Laymen’s League and became a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Scribner. She served as church secretary for both St. John’s and St. Peter’s.