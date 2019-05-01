Katherine M. Rhoades

August 15, 1952 – April 29, 2019
Katherine M. “Kathy” Rhoades, age 66, of Fremont died Monday, April 29, 2019, at home.
Kathy was born Aug. 15, 1952, in Fremont to Robert and Marie (Dryden) Imus. She was raised in Fremont and attended Fremont schools. After her schooling Kathy began her family, raising five children. During her working years she worked as a CNA at the Fremont Care Center (now Nye Pointe). She married Mickey Rhoades on Dec. 9, 1995. Mickey was an over-the-road truck driver and Kathy was his travel companion for many years. On Saturdays Kathy was an avid Husker fan and on Sundays she was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan.
Survivors: husband, Mickey of Fremont; children, Bruce (friend Angela Doolittle) Martens of Fremont, Sonja Barrera of Fremont, Ranae (Rick) Ehlers of Grand Island, Rhonda (Sergio) Figueroa of Beloit, Kansas, Robin (Mouse) Martens of Fremont, Janie Petersen of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; five sisters and four brothers; sisters-in-law, Amy and Julie; brother-in-law, Jim; father-in-law, DG (Peg) Rhoades of Crescent, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Matt; one brother, Larry; mother-in-law, Nola; and brother-in-law, Charlie.
The funeral service will be Thursday, May 2, at 2 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will continue after the service until 6 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.