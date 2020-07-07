Kathleen "Kathy" J. Soderberg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 23, 1960 – July 2, 2020

Kathleen J. “Kathy” Soderberg, age 59, of Fremont passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1960, in Fremont to Darrell and Gladys (Humpal) Dykman.

Kathy grew up at North Bend, Nebraska, and graduated from North Bend Central High School in 1978. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College. She has devoted her entire working life to ENCOR, now “DUET.” She was their director for Dodge and Washington counties. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont and was a Sunday school teacher. Kathy also volunteered at FAMC, now Methodist Fremont Health.

She is survived by sons, Sean Soderberg of Omaha, and Tyler Soderberg of Salida, Colorado; brothers and their children, whom she adored, Dennis Dykman of Warner, South Dakota, and Mitchell, Tiffany and Michael, Dan (Donna Meyer) Dykman of Rogers, Nebraska, and Josh, Steve Dykman of Britton, South Dakota, and April, and David Dykman of Fremont and Adam and Ali.

She was preceded in death by her parents.