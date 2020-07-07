Kathleen "Kathy" J. Soderberg

September 23, 1960 – July 2, 2020
Kathleen J. “Kathy” Soderberg, age 59, of Fremont passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home. She was born Sept. 23, 1960, in Fremont to Darrell and Gladys (Humpal) Dykman.
Kathy grew up at North Bend, Nebraska, and graduated from North Bend Central High School in 1978. She received her bachelor’s degree from Wayne State College. She has devoted her entire working life to ENCOR, now “DUET.” She was their director for Dodge and Washington counties. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Fremont and was a Sunday school teacher. Kathy also volunteered at FAMC, now Methodist Fremont Health.
She is survived by sons, Sean Soderberg of Omaha, and Tyler Soderberg of Salida, Colorado; brothers and their children, whom she adored, Dennis Dykman of Warner, South Dakota, and Mitchell, Tiffany and Michael, Dan (Donna Meyer) Dykman of Rogers, Nebraska, and Josh, Steve Dykman of Britton, South Dakota, and April, and David Dykman of Fremont and Adam and Ali.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. All directed health measures will be followed. Masks are suggested but not required. Controlled visitation will be from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to ENCOR “DUET” or to the Dodge County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.
