September 17, 1955 – June 27, 2021

Kathleen (Kathy) Sue Wrage (McCright) passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at her home after fighting a courageous but short battle with cancer. Kathy was born on Sept. 17, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Alice (Whelan) and Howard McCright.

She married her high school sweetheart, Chuck Wrage, and they were married 49 years.

Kathy loved animals and for several years raised and showed Champion Cocker Spaniels as KatChu’s Cockers. She also had a dog grooming service in her home.

Kathy was extremely artistic and loved to draw, paint, and create ceramics, which she gave as gifts and sold in craft shows. For many years she owned her own business “Just Charmin Designs” where she designed and created Crystal Embellished Horse Saddle Pads for riders in pageants and rodeo events. She created the saddle pad for the Black Horse used by actor Russell Crowe in the movie “Winter’s Tale.”