Kathleen L. “Kathy” Voskamp, 73 years, of Blair, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Blair.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial will take place at Elim Lutheran Cemetery near Hooper.