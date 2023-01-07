November 23, 1944 – January 3, 2023

Kathleen Lorraine Bryant, 78, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 3, 2023.

Kathleen was born to parents, Max Powell and Dixie Powell (Woodke), on Nov. 23, 1944, at Camp Rucker in Alabama. She was married to Steven Bryant for 58 years.

Growing up in Fremont, Nebraska, Kathleen graduated from Fremont High in 1962 where she was a member of Future Teachers of America and played drums in the marching band. She continued her education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, as a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. After a brief detour to Portland State University and time in Germany, she earned a bachelor’s degree in 1970 and then a master’s degree in 1982.

Kathleen met Steven in 1963 after catching his eye in church while visiting her grandparents in Schaller, Iowa. They married on Aug. 2, 1964, in Fremont. After living in Portland, Oregon, and then Ramstein AFB in Germany where Steve was stationed in the Air Force, they moved to Lincoln. Together they raised two children, Michael and Shannon.

Kathleen was passionate about teaching and spent more than 30 years inspiring students, including 28 years teaching English and reading at Lincoln High School. She retired in 2007.

She loved reading and enjoyed gardening, traveling, sewing, and crossword puzzles. She was a kind and patient soul with a love of laughter and the gift of gab.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Steven Bryant; son, Michael Bryant; daughter, Shannon Martinez (Bryant); daughter-in-law, Lisa Bryant (Laritson); son-in-law, Frank Martinez; grandchildren, David and Sarah Bryant; brother, Kent Powell, sister-in-law, Kimber Powell (Thomas); and several nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents.

A funeral service is planned for Friday, Jan. 13, at St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 10 a.m. Rev. Dan Safarik will officiate the ceremony. Burial and reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools. To share condolences online, visit Kathleen’s obituary page on Roperandsons.com.