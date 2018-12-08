1952-2018
Kathleen Theresa Higley, 66, formerly of Fremont, NE, passed away on Thursday, December 6, at the Kansas City Hospice House. The visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday Dec. 10, at the Church of the Ascension, 9510 W. 127th St. Overland Park, Kansas, where the Rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 11, at the Church. Burial in Resurrection Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to: Church of the Ascension Perpetual Adoration Chapel.
Kathleen was born in 1952 in Omaha, the daughter of Walter and Mary Huber. They moved soon to Fremont, NE, where Kathleen was raised in a large, vibrant family. Kathleen earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree in speech pathology from Creighton University and her Masters Degree in speech pathology from the University of Kansas. She practiced as a speech therapist serving children with special needs. Kathleen retired from her professional career as a young woman, and turned to her true calling which was to become a devoted and loving mother and homemaker. Kathleen was also well known and loved as a vocalist at Holy Trinity Parish for over two decades. Kathleen was a member of the Church of the Ascension Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her father; and her sister, Janice. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 43 years, David L. Higley, and her four children, Brian Higley, Robert Higley and his wife Samantha, Megan Higley, and Matthew Higley. She is also survived by her mother, Mary; siblings, James Huber and wife Alice, Jean Holman and husband Jim, Gerald Huber and wife Jeanne, Michael Huber and wife Cathy, Mary Ellen Gomez and husband Karl, and Sharon Walsh and husband John and by two grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com Arrangements may be sent to Porter Funeral Homes & Crematory, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS (913) 438-6444