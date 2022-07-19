Kathryn J. Franta

February 10, 1955 – July 9, 2022

Kathryn J. Franta, age 67, of Nickerson, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health. She was born Feb. 10, 1955, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Bernard and Bernice (Ruge) Harrison.

Kathy graduated from high school. She moved to the east coast, working as a CNA over the years. She came back to the Fremont area in 1990. She still worked in senior care and eventually in security, retiring in the fall of 2021.

Survived by daughter, Heather Franta; son, Benjamin Franta both of Nickerson; sister, Cindy Newill, Fremont; three brothers, Bernie (Cindy) Harrison, Phoenix, Arizona, Mike (Pat) Harrison, Fremont, and Jim (Diane deceased) Harrison, Anchorage, Alaska; and 2 grandchildren.

A celebration gathering is going to be held Saturday, July 23, at the Nickerson Fire Hall, 207 S. Maple St., Nickerson, NE 68044.

Memorials to the family.

Online condolences at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.