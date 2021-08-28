Kathryn Neal-Smolinski

May 14, 1975—August 24, 2021

Kathryn “Katy” A. Neal-Smolinski, age 46 of Omaha, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Katy was born May 14, 1975 in Fremont to Oran and Denise (Johnson) Neal.

Katy has lived in Fremont and Omaha. She loved dancing, horse racing, coffee!! and listening to music.

She is survived by her parents, Oran and Denise Neal; life partner, Michael Emerson of Omaha; daughter Hannah Lembke and children Tytan, Kingstyn and Reiynlee; brother, John (Shauna) Neal and children, Gage, James and Evan; sisters, Brenda (Mark) Lembke and children, Hayden and Maizee Lembke all of Fremont and Nikole Robart and children, Natalie, Payton, Madison and Jaxon of Scribner, NE.

Private family services will be at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Fremont. Pastor Thure Martinsen will officiate.

Interment will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.