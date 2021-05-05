July 2, 1946 – May 30, 2020

Kathy Moll, age 73, of Fremont passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Nye Legacy, Fremont.

Kathy was born July 2, 1946, in Julesburg, Colorado, to George and Mary E. Beam. She married Lee Moll of Hooper, Nebraska, and moved to Fremont to start her own business as a franchise of H & R Block income tax in 1971. She created her tax business at a time when few women were business owners. Kathy was dedicated to her employees and clients, many whom became close friends. Kathy was known to always be fair and honest. She believed in hard work and was known to be at work earlier than anyone and would close the door late.

Kathy loved music of all kinds and was a pianist. She was fun loving and enjoyed her Irish heritage, playing pranks and every opportunity to heartily laugh. Kathy loved her family. She enjoyed helping others, often anonymously. She served on the board and as a working team for “Children of Peace International,” an organization that provides health care, shelter, food, safety and education for Vietnamese orphans in dire need.