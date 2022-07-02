 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fremont Tribune is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by P & L Automotive

Kay (Baker) Clark

  • 0
FRE Clark, Kay photo.jpg

Kay (Baker) Clark, 67, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Kay was born March 29, 1955, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Bill and Martha (Hugley) Baker. She graduated from Pines Bluff, Wyoming High School in 1974. Kay resided in Fremont until 1993 when she married Jerry Clark on January 30. Together, they moved to Gering, Nebraska and resided there until 2016 when they returned to Fremont.

Kay was an amazing cook. She worked as the manager for Scottsbluff Inn and as a waitress for Al’s Café in Fremont. She was the ultimate grandmother, who loved spending time and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife to Jerry and loved her family. Kay enjoyed drinking Pepsi and snacking on Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Kay is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Xavier) Baker of Fremont, and Brandi (Miguel) Clark of Gering, NE; son, Justin Baker, of Fremont; brothers, Charlie, Jack, Joe, and Bill Baker; sister, Charlotte Gregory; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Betty Baker; and a nephew.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials are directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Editor

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She covers news, features, religion stories and writes the weekly faith-based, Spiritual Spinach column.

Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Unbelievable! This is the moment a cobra vomits up a massive PVC pipe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News