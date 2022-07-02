Kay (Baker) Clark, 67, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Kay was born March 29, 1955, in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Bill and Martha (Hugley) Baker. She graduated from Pines Bluff, Wyoming High School in 1974. Kay resided in Fremont until 1993 when she married Jerry Clark on January 30. Together, they moved to Gering, Nebraska and resided there until 2016 when they returned to Fremont.

Kay was an amazing cook. She worked as the manager for Scottsbluff Inn and as a waitress for Al’s Café in Fremont. She was the ultimate grandmother, who loved spending time and taking care of her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife to Jerry and loved her family. Kay enjoyed drinking Pepsi and snacking on Reese’s peanut butter cups.

Kay is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Xavier) Baker of Fremont, and Brandi (Miguel) Clark of Gering, NE; son, Justin Baker, of Fremont; brothers, Charlie, Jack, Joe, and Bill Baker; sister, Charlotte Gregory; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Betty Baker; and a nephew.

Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

Memorials are directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE, 68025 402-721-4490

