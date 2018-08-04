Oct. 19, 1936 – Aug. 2, 2018
Kay Ellen Murphy, age 81, passed away Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, at her residence in Fremont.
Kay was born in Bennington, Nebraska, on Oct. 19, 1936, to Opal (White) and Kenneth Nelson. She attended Fremont High School and graduated at the age of 16 in 1952. After high school she attended Wayne State College. While in college, Kay met Charles Murphy. They were married on Sept. 10, 1955, in Fremont where they have spent their married life.
Kay was a member of P.E.O. Chapter GH and enjoyed volunteering at the Fremont Area Medical Center for many years, including merchandising items for the gift shop to sell. She enjoyed playing bridge and spending winters in Arizona. Kay loved spending time with her family, grandchildren, and friends.
Preceded in death by: parents, Kenneth and Opal Nelson; husband, Charles ‘Chuck’ Murphy; brother and sister-in-law, Gene (Pat) Nelson.
Survived by daughter, Dawn (Mark) Nannen of York; son, Michael (Denise) Murphy of Ashland; grandchildren, Erica (Ty) Twarling of Stromsburg, Shelby (Dr. Scott) Vincent of Omaha, Scott Nannen of Kearney, Karlie (Austin) Byleen of Lincoln, Taylor (Tony) Cox of Lincoln, Megan Janovich of Omaha, and Kara (Jeff) Hayden of Elkhorn; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Travis (Rosie) Nelson of Fremont.
Memorials have been established to the Fremont Public School Foundation, 130 E. 9th St., Fremont, NE, 68025.
Visitation is Monday, Aug. 6, from 3-7 p.m. at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont. Family will be present from 5-7 p.m.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Rev. Scott Jensen will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery.