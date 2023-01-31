Kay McGill

November 23, 1941 – January 30, 2023

Kay McGill, age 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Jan. 30, 2023.

Kay was born Nov. 23, 1941, in Rosalie, Nebraska, to Elmer and LaDoris Twiford. She graduated from Ashland High School and married her high school sweetheart, Dan McGill, on March 25, 1961. Kay and Dan moved to Fremont in 1976. Kay worked for Fremont Public Schools, Designer Secrets, and Arbor Manor. She also enjoyed volunteering at The Bridge working with the children. She especially loved being with her children and grandchildren and spending time together at their cabin at Sherman Reservoir. Her family was the highlight of her life. Kay was blessed to have amazing friends throughout her life.

Kay was preceded in death by her husband Dan in 2002 and her daughter, Sherri Bonifas, in 2014. Also, her sisters, Sydney Pilgrim (Don), Donna Hodgin; and her brothers, Jerry Twiford, Jack Twiford, and Dick Twiford.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Suzanne and Jeff Smith; and her three grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Josh Smith (Taylor Riecken), Mandi Faber (Chris); and two great-grandchildren. As well as her brother-in-law, Jerry Hodgin, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Moser's.

Burial will take place at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490