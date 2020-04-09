Kaye Lynne Becker

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 23, 1938—April 6, 2020

Kaye was born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Harold and Sadie (George) Greenfield.

She graduated from North High School in 1956.

Kaye married James (Jim) Becker on Feb. 13, 1960. They were able to celebrate 60 wonderful years together!

She loved nothing more than “Loving and having her family home and feeding every wild animal that lived right in her front yard.”

She is survived by her husband, Jim Becker; children, Denise (Greg Craft), Todd (Karri) Becker; grandchildren, Summer (Mark) Craft Mainelli, James Becker, Lucas Craft, and Joseph Dome; great-grandchild, Lucy Lynne Mainelli; brother, Gary (Lois) Greenfield; and beloved nieces and nephew.

She is now reunited with daughter, Dlorah (Becker) Dome, her parents, family and friends.

There will be a private graveside service and the family is planning a celebration of Kaye’s life—details following when we are all able to be together.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family in care of:

Dugan Funeral Chapel

751 N. Lincoln Ave.