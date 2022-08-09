September 22, 1936 – August 5, 2022

Kaye Marlene Reeves, 85 years of age, passed away on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at her home near Valley, Nebraska.

Kaye was born on Sept. 22, 1936, in Seward, Nebraska, to the late Glen and Lita Shirley. She was the eldest of two children born of that union and was preceded in death by her sister, Karen Smith. Kaye was also preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Lita Shirley; her daughter, Cynthia Matteo; and her grandson-in-law, Kenneth Fisher.

For nearly 20 years, Kaye was employed by 3M at Valley, where she served as an inventory control manager. These duties required her to travel frequently throughout the Midwest where she made many friends. To further her professional growth, Kaye maintained decades-long membership in the American Business Women’s Association where she held a number of appointed and elected positions.

Kaye had a life-long love of bowling, a sport that she excelled at and actively participated in until the time of her death. She enjoyed the sport so well that most of her discretionary time was spent at the bowling alleys in Valley and Fremont, Nebraska, where she organized teams, coached youth, and maintained league records.

Kaye also enjoyed reading and creating needlepoint projects that were showered upon her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as gifts. Kaye enjoyed recreational travel and could frequently be found traveling throughout the country with her friends to participate in bowling tournaments, and exploring far-flung places with her children and grandchildren.

Kaye leaves to cherish her loving memory her sons, David Dishong and Daniel Dishong; son-in-law, Keith Matteo; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. at Reichmuth Funeral Homes and Crematory located at 21901 W. Maple Road, Elkhorn, Nebraska, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be at the Utica Cemetery, Utica, Nebraska, at a later date. Memorials to the family.