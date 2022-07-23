July 1, 1947 – July 21, 2022

Kaye William Osterloh, 75, of Hooper, Nebraska, passed away, July 21, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Kaye was born July 1, 1947, in Scribner, Nebraska, to William “Bill” and Caroline (Sindelar) Osterloh. He served in the U.S. Army from June 15, 1967, until May 7, 1969. Kaye married Zenith “Jean” Pawling on Dec. 31, 1986.

He worked at the Good Samaritan Center in Scribner, Nebraska, for several years. Kaye was a member of the VFW and he enjoyed time spent fishing and camping. He had an interest in reading western books and watching western movies. Kaye cherished his family throughout his life.

Kaye is survived by his wife, Zenith “Jean” of Hooper; daughters, Angela (Corey) Rempe of Tekamah, Nebraska, Jessica (Mike) Welstead, Zolana Costello of Norfolk, Nebraska, Kassia (Dan) Meister of West Point, Nebraska, and Heather (Aaron) Stack of Laurel Hill, North Carolina; sons, Chris Doupnik, KC (Stacey) Pawling of Aurora, Nebraska, and Shawn (Marissa) Pawling of Scribner; 21 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Kaye was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather; sisters, Lavonne Thompson and Betty Tharp; granddaughter, Tiara Rempe; stepdaughter, Tonya Pawling; and brothers-in-law.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be at Hooper Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

