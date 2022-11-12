May 10, 1952 – October 28, 2022

Keith D. Chapman, 70 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Keith was born May 10, 1952, to Kevin and Maxine (Fredericksen) Chapman in Fremont. He graduated from Fremont High School, class of 1970. Keith married Linda Chapman, his high school sweetheart, in 1972. The couple resided in Fremont since their marriage. The last 8 years they have spent their winters in Casa Grande, Arizona. Keith worked a short time at Christensen Lumber and then 40 years at Valmont Industries in the Irrigation Department. He worked at the Valley, Nebraska, location and made several international trips for Valmont to help with new plant set up.

Keith served 10 years in the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department (Police Company).

He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a car enthusiast, most recently driving his 1955 Chevy Belair and taking it to area car shows. He enjoyed cooking, smoking and grilling food and frying about anything. He loved cooking for others and did some catering over the years.

His hobbies included jewelry silversmith and woodwork, including jewelry boxes and turning bowls.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Fremont; sister, Marlene (Jim) Bottger of Fremont; brothers, Dean (Judy) Chapman and Bill (Sue) Chapman of Fremont; sister/brothers-in-law, Bonnie Koons of Casa Grande, Arizona, Sandy (Rod) Greunke of Fremont and Bill (Jacki) Kubik of Clinton, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Brooke (Taylor) Biggs of Lincoln, Nebraska, Eric Chapman of Kearney, Nebraska, Alison (CJ) Costas, Josh (Brittany) Bottger, Taylor (Chad Davis) Hanson, of Fremont, Raymie (Jane) Layman of Omaha, J D Layman of Fremont, John (Abby) Greunke of Avon, Indiana, Ryan (Elise) Kubik, Jamie Kubik of Fremont, Stasi Bohl of Glenwood, Iowa, and Jennifer Zwicky of Council Bluffs, Iowa. He is also survived by great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Jill Chapman.

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, also at Moser’s. Interment will follow the service at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. Guests are invited to drive their classic cars in the procession.

Memorials are suggested to Cedar Bluffs Fire Department or Fremont Rural Fire Department.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.