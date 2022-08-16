August 20, 1939 – July 31, 2022

Keith L. Riecken, age 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away July 31, 2022, at Canterbury Park in Shakopee, Minnesota. Keith was born on Aug. 20, 1939, in Wann, Nebraska, to Ben and Bertha (Adams) Riecken.

Keith moved to Fremont in 1954 and graduated from Fremont High School in 1956.

After working in Fremont and Lincoln, Nebraska, for a few years he was able to pursue his life-long love of horses, and began training and racing Quarter horses in 1967 in South Dakota. Soon after his interests turned to Thoroughbred Racing. He mostly followed the Nebraska and Minnesota Race Circuits from 1969 through the present.

Survivors include: two sons, Bryan of Navarre, Florida, Bruce of Lexington, Kentucky; a brother, Herb of Fremont; a sister, Corrine Sachs of Elkhorn, Nebraska; four grandchildren, Taylor, Maci, Gage and Rachel; and also survived by good friend and significant other, Carmen Mize. Also surviving is his former wife, the mother of his children, Dianne Riecken.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Bertha Riecken; two brothers, Lester and Harold; and one sister, Shirley Stauffer.

A Celebration of Keith’s Life is being held on Friday, Aug. 19, at 1 p.m. at the Chapel at Canterbury Park.

