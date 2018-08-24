Keith Peck

Oct. 30, 1938 – Aug. 22, 2018
Keith Harold Peck, 79, passed away Aug. 22, 2018, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Keith was born Oct. 30, 1938, to Harold and Ruth Peck in Craig. The family moved to Hooper in 1951 and he attended school there. Keith married Bonnie Laase in 1962. Bonnie passed away in 1984. He met and married his love, Carla, in 1999 in Branson, Mo.
Keith worked at Hormel Foods for 35 years and retired in 2000. He was a 20-year Navy Veteran and retired from the military in 2000 as a Chief.
Keith enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He and his wife had many wonderful trips and cruises. He most enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Keith is survived by wife, Carla; daughter, Sheri Miller (Ed); sons, Kurtis (Renee), Aaron (Kiley), Jeffrey (Gina); stepson, Justin Grosnickle (Latasha); sister, Joyce Stolley (Mike); sister-in-law, Betty Peck; 17 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dean.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 28, at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., in Fremont.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later distribution to Keith’s favorite charities.