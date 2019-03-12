September 5, 1962 – March 7, 2019
Kelly R. Knudsen, age 56, of Beatrice passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Beatrice.
Kelly was born Sept. 5, 1962, in Blair to Leonard Knudsen and Linda (Newkirk) Heggemeyer. She lived in Blair before moving to the Martin Luther Home (now Mosaic) in Beatrice. While living in Beatrice she worked at Valentino's and the Stoddard Elementary School.
Kelly was very social, she loved music, dance and Christmas the only thing she didn't like was shopping and dresses. Kelly was very sports orientated. She was involved in the Special Olympics for many years, traveling all over. One of her biggest loves was the Nebraska Cornhuskers. She hosted watch parties in her room for her friends. For her service the family is requesting those in attendance to wear their “Husker Red” in honor of Kelly.
The family is appreciative of the staff at Mosaic that helped with Kelly's day-to-day care for all of those years.
Survivors: mother, Linda (Jim VanDyke) Heggemeyer of Fremont; sister, Kathy (Dale) Matter of Cedar Bluffs; niece, Sara Matter and her son Carter; nephew, Jake Matter.
Kelly was preceded in death by her father; brother, Kendall; and special friend, Ronnie Niedfeldt.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Walter Nolte will officiate. Burial is in the Arlington Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the service at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Special Olympics.
