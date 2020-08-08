Kenneth A. Meyer

Died August 5, 2020
Ken Meyer, 81 years, of North Bend, NE passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Father Keith Rezac will officiate. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the church, with a rosary starting at 10 a.m. Burial with military honors will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.
Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Baxter Springs Vol. Fire Department, or the family.
