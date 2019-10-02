{{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth Dean KockMarch 6, 1939 – September 27, 2019

Kenneth Dean Kock, born March 6, 1939, in Coleridge, Nebraska, passed away Sept. 27, 2019, in Chadron, Nebraska, after a struggle with cancer.

Kenny is survived by his wife Donna; sons, Kevin (Barb) Kock of Omaha, James (Pam) Kock, Tim Kock, Kevin (Janet) Hula, and daughter, Cheryl (Mike) Kampschnieder, all of Fremont, Nebraska; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene Kock of Sioux City, Iowa, Danny Kock of Coleridge; and sisters, Elaine Miller of Sioux City, Iowa, and Barbara Fluent of Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Information is available at Chamberlain Chapel and Ludvigsen’s Mortuary.

