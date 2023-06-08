October 22, 1942 – June 5, 2023

Kenneth E. Matheny, age 80, of West Point died Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital.

Kenneth was born in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 22, 1942, to Dale H. Matheny and Mary Genevieve (King) Matheny. He resided in Van Nuys, California, then North Hollywood until he enlisted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany, then served in Vietnam. After serving four years, he relocated to Fremont, Nebraska, in 1970 where he met Mary E. (Murray) Matheny. They married on March 13, 1971. She preceded him in death.

Kenneth is survived by his four children: Shawn Matheny and his family, sons, Nick, Devon, Ty, Cody, and seven grandkids of Fremont; Ami (special friend Jeremy Bourn) Matheny of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Shane (Shana ‘Bradley’) Matheny and their family, son Zachary and daughter Ayla; Tyler Matheny (significant other Tina Lingle) and their family, son Alex and daughter Caitlyn and two grandkids. He is also survived by an older sister, Virginia Renshaw of Oklahoma, and longtime special friend, Billie Banks. He is being cremated and a small family burial will be held at later date.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. A memorial service will be 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Fremont.

