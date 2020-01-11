September 25, 1931 – December 25, 2019
Kenneth E. Ranslem, age 88, of Fremont died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Kenneth was born Sept. 25, 1931, in Albion, Nebraska, to Ray and Esther (Nelson) Ranslem. At the age of 8, the family moved to Fremont. Kenneth graduated from Fremont High School in 1949. After graduation he worked various jobs until beginning a long career with Chicago and North Western Railroad. During this time he married Shirley Johnson on Jan. 18, 1952. Kenneth retired from the railroad in December of 1991.
After retiring, Kenneth and Shirley took their 5th wheel and loved to travel, they also took many bus tours and several cruises. Kenneth also loved to take his boys hunting. He was a member of the First Christian Church and the Fremont Masonic Lodge 15 A.F. & A.M.
Survivors: wife, Shirley of Fremont; daughter, Cynthia (David) Powers of Fremont; son, Brian (Barbara) Ranslem of Fremont; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Ranslem of Fremont; eight grandchildren, Kelly Thomsen and Bret Ranslem of Fremont, Elizabeth (Craig) Ottun of Sargent, Megan(Paul) Boardman of Telford, England, Danielle(Darren) Lindgren of Madison, Devilyn Boyles of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, Cassandra (Chris) Flemming of Omaha and Lindsay (Brandon) Jefferies of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Logan, Evan and Lukas Boyles, Danica and Kourtnee Jefferies, Keira and Alexis Ranslem, Jackson, Natalie, Noah and Callen Ottun, William and Meredith Boardman, Kaeden and Graesen Thomsen.
Kenneth was preceded in death by a son, Mark; parents; sister, Phyllis Peters; and brother, Carroll Ranslem.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., also at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. which is open to the public. Memorials are suggested to The Shriner’s Hospitals or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
