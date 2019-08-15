February 9, 1939 – August 14, 2019
Kenneth K. Thernes, age 80, of Hooper died Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at home.
Ken was born Feb. 9, 1939, on a farm near Uehling to Harold and Grace (Wagner) Thernes. He was raised on the family farm near Hooper, attended rural schools and graduated from Hooper High School in 1956. After high school he worked in Fremont at a grocery store before going back to Hooper to open his own grocery store. He married Berniece Kriete on April 9, 1961, at Immanuel Lutheran Church. They lived southwest of Hooper until moving into Hooper in the mid-1960s. The couple continued to operate the grocery store in Hooper for a short time. Ken then worked various jobs, including clerk for the city of Hooper. He also worked for the post office for nearly 40 years before retiring as Post Master.
Ken was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, serving on many of the church committees. He had been a member of the commercial club, Hooper Volunteer Fire and Rescue, and the Elkhorn Valley Golf Club. Ken loved to play cards at the VFW in Hooper and could be seen driving his golf cart all over Hooper.
Survivors: wife, Berniece of Hooper; children, Becky (Steve) Hotovy of Fremont, Kevin (Sharla Kurz) Thernes of Omaha, Wendy Evertson of Sidney; grandchildren, Carissa (John) Evans of Milwaukee, and their children Eleanor and Hudson, Connor Hotovy of Fremont, McKenna Hotovy of Lincoln, Aaron and Henry Thernes of Omaha, Jacob and Julia Evertson of Lincoln; sisters, Marjorie (Arlen) Gnuse of Fremont, Julene (Larry) Karloff of Yutan, Janice Bopp of Hooper; brothers-in-law, LeRoy (Gloria) Kriete of Hooper, John (Donna) Kriete of Hooper, Paul (Cory) Kriete of Hooper; sister-in-law, Sharon Thernes of Hooper.
Ken was preceded in death by his brothers, LeRoy and Louis, and a brother-in-law, Willis Bopp.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Hooper. Burial will follow in the Hooper Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., also at the church.
