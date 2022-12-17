Kenneth "Ken" John Mumm

October 22, 1931 – December 15, 2022

Kenneth John “Ken” Mumm was born Oct. 22, 1931, to Edgar and Mildred (Kirchmann) Mumm. He passed away quietly from this earthly life on Dec. 15, 2022, at the age of 91 after a brief illness.

Ken was raised on the family farm south of Yutan, Nebraska. He was one of the last generations to pick corn by hand, thrash oats and wheat by hand as well, and farm with animals. He had a horse and mule team he named Topsy and Florrie. He had a pony named June that he would ride to his one-room school house, District #8, which he attended through eighth grade. He graduated from Yutan High School and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for one year. During that year he was a walk-on participant in baseball and basketball, and boarded with the basketball coach’s family.

After that year, Ken returned home to farm and married the love of his life, Alvina Wilson, on Dec. 22, 1948. They enjoyed more than 70 years of marriage, and managed the ups and downs life on the farm for most of those years. They built a family together, all of whom survive him: daughter, Vicki (Jim) Simons of Wahoo, Nebraska; son, Bob (Mary) Mumm of Omaha; daughter, Peg (Joe) Kennedy of New Hill, North Carolina; and son, Dave (Debbie) of Yutan. Ken loved being a grandparent to nine, and great-grandparent to 14, all affectionately calling him “Grandpa Kenny.”

As Ken would put it, things were sometimes “tough” on the farm, so he would seek outside work. Some of his varied and lengthy employment history includes Moss Recording Studio, Western Electric, the Missile Base, and UNL at Mead, and in his later years, a funeral assistant with Reichmuth Funeral Home. Ken still found time for civic duties, as well, serving on the Yutan School Board, church council, and Secretary of the Saunders County Farmers Union CO-OP.

Vacation time for Ken and his family involved loading everyone in the car and driving to St. Louis for a ballgame, to the Badlands and Black Hills in South Dakota or to the Ozarks. Vacation time for Ken and Alvina included multiple cruises, domestic and abroad. They sailed through the Panama Canal, saw amazing sights on the Danube and Rhine Rivers, and thoroughly enjoyed their time in Alaska, just to name a few.

Aside from family, one of Ken’s biggest passions was baseball. He played with several area teams in Yutan, Ashland, Wahoo, Elkhorn, and Papillion. If he wasn’t scheduled to play, he’d be in the stands with his glove, in case an extra player was needed, and he was often called into the game. He was privileged to play with Bob Gibson in a few games, and would smile when he talked about the coach putting him in to pitch, and Bob in center field. Ken’s last three legion games were all one-hitters and he said, “I just couldn’t get that no-hitter!” He attended a camp/try-out with the St. Louis Cardinals and was a lifelong Cardinals fan.

After he retired from farming, Ken took up golf, and he felt lucky and proud of shooting six holes-in-one. He attended many, many events for children and grandchildren, and he found those times on the sidelines or in the bleachers very fun and exciting. He was always ready to go to the next game!

Ken was preceded in death by his wife Alvina, and he missed her sorely. He was also preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother. In addition to his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, other survivors include his sister, Annette (Keith) Rogers of Yutan; his cousin who was raised with him, Jean (Jim) Brown of Fremont; and scores of other relatives and friends that Ken was fortunate to know.

Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo, with lunch to follow. Private interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn to follow. Visitation will be Sunday at Reichmuth Funeral Home, Elkhorn, from 4-7 p.m. Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Wahoo, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Yutan, Hospice Care of Saunders County, the Saunders Medical Center Foundation or the charity of your choice.