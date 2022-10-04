Kenneth "Ken" W. Barry

March 13, 1947 – September 29, 2022

Kenneth W. “Ken” Barry, also known as Poppa Smurf, passed away Sept. 29, 2022, at Douglas County Health Center in Omaha.

Ken was born on March 13, 1947, in Fremont to William and Betty (Strunk) Barry. He was employed by Gerhold Concrete as a truck driver for over 25 years. He retired in 2011. Ken loved classic cars and riding his Harley with his friends until losing his leg to infection in 2015.

Ken is survived by his love of his life, Darcy Aguirre of Fremont; sister, Sandy (Dave) Johnson of Fremont; nephews, Chad Johnson of Omaha, Eric Johnson of Fremont; niece, Gina (Daron) Peshek, of Rockport, Missouri; and seven great-nieces and nephews.

Ken was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and cousins.

Family receiving friends will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Private family celebration of life service will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont.

The family asks for no memorials.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.