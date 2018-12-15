September 8, 1963—December 12, 2018
Kenneth G. “Kenny” Wilson, age 55 of Fremont.
Survived by parents, George and Barbara Wilson; children, Samantha and Christian Wilson- Campbell, and Grace Reikofski; sisters, Sandra (Danny) Collins, Connie (Pat) Kelly, Ginni (Dan) Terhune; brother, Jeff (Kim) Wilson; many nieces, other relatives, and friends.
Celebration of Kenny’s Life is Wednesday, Dec. 19, at 10:30 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service, all at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel). Interment at Forest Lawn.
For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.
Braman Mortuary, (Southwest Chapel), 6505 S. 144th St. Omaha, NE, 402-895-3400