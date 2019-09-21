Kenneth Kucera
May 20, 1924 - September 19, 2019
Kenneth Kucera, 95 years, of Fremont, Nebraska formerly of Prague, Nebraska, died September 19, 2019 at Nye Pointe in Fremont. Kenneth was born May 20, 1924 in Prague to Joseph and Rose (Simanek) Kucera.
He served in the US Army from February 3, 1943 until October 30, 1945. Ken married Aldeanne Kasper on May 27, 1947. She preceded him in death on September 8, 2007. He lived in Prague until 2015 when he moved to Fremont. He had worked at Western Electric in Omaha. He was a member of the Prague VFW Post #254 and a life member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his daughters, Dianne (Terry) Petrzelka of Scottsdale, AZ and Rosanne (Joe) Placek of Fremont; grandchildren, Chandra Petrzelka, Tucker (Carly) Petrzelka, Dreia (Eric) Eddie and Shane (Lindsey) Placek; and great grandchildren, Jaxon, Layna, Gracyn and Aubrey Eddie, Jade and Trey Petrzelka, Ava, Olivia, and Max Placek.
Preceded in death by his siblings, Lawrence, Elmer, Joseph, Justus, Glen, Stanley, Dorothy, Ruth and Peggy.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 A.M., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont, Nebraska. Burial with Military Honors conducted by the Prague VFW #254 will be at 1:30P.M., at Prague National Cemetery at Prague. Refreshments will be served immediately after the service in the Moser Memorial Chapel social room.
Memorials are suggested to the Prague American Legion or the Alzheimer's Association.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 North Somers Avenue, Fremont, NE, 68025, 402-721-4490