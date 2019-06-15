December 28, 1968—June 13, 2019
Funeral services for Kenneth Satter, age 50, of Meadow Grove, Nebraska, will be 1 p.m. Monday, June 17, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater, Nebraska, with Rev. Bruce Phillips, officiating. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh, Nebraska. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 17 at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater before the service.
Kenneth passed away on June 13, 2019, at Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek, Nebraska. Condolences may be directed to family at www.beyersnider memorialfh.com.