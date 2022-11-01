June 24, 1942 – October 24, 2022

Kenneth Scholl, 80, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Oct. 24, 2022, at Fremont. He was born June 24, 1942, at Falls City, Nebraska, to Elmer J. and Cecelia (Bauman) Scholl.

He married Donnetta Kirchmann in 1963 at Fremont; they later divorced. He then married Patsy Posey on Dec. 21, 1995, at Reno, Nevada.

Kenneth was raised in the Barada area. Following his father’s death in 1957, he became employed for Fiddler farms to help support his family. Eventually, Kenneth obtained his GED. In 1964 he started farming in the Fremont and Scribner area and has lived in the area since. He enjoyed tractor pulling. He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at Fremont.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Patsy of Fremont; daughters, Dyann Bradbury of Scribner, Mary Scholl of North Bend, Lisa Langhorst and her husband Francis of Morse Bluff; stepsons, Philip Roach and his wife Shannon of Montgomery, Texas, Garry Roach and his wife TeShauna of Beggs, Oklahoma; sister, Dorothy Brewer and her husband Fred of Falls City; grandchildren, Ian Bradbury, Kyle (Jill) Langhorst, Justin (Katie) Scholl; great-grandchildren, Camdyn Hitner, Caedyn Hitner, Jakobi Rose Scholl; five step-grandchildren and three great-step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Mark Brewer.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the VFW Club, 742 N. Main St, North Bend.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with Father James Meysenburg as the presiding priest. Interment was at Falls City Catholic Cemetery.

A Parish Rosary was recited on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at 5 p.m. at Dorr and Clark Funeral Home in Falls City, Nebraska. The family received friends following the rosary.