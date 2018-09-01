May 4, 1960 – Aug. 19, 2018
Kevin A. Wegner, 58, of Crystal River, Florida, formerly of Fremont, died at his home on Aug. 19, 2018.
He was born May 4, 1960, to Lyle and Rita (Quimby) Wegner in Milton, Florida. Lyle, at that time, was serving in the U.S. Navy stationed in Florida. Kevin graduated from Fremont High School in 1978, then worked for several businesses: Diers Ford dealership, Overland Products, ABC Corporate Travel; Expedia, and Valmont.
On Oct. 15, 2001, Kevin married Sherry Winstryg, and together they have a daughter, Hayley.
Kevin is survived by his wife Sherry; daughter, Hayley; parents, Lyle and Rita (Quimby) Wegner of Fremont; sisters, Jodi (Jim) Wallrich of Schertz, Texas, Jill (Todd) Bradney of Plattsmouth; two nieces; three nephews; one great-niece; three great-nephews; stepdaughter, Justine White and her children Mary and Allen; stepson, Michael White and wife Shauni; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents.
The Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 6) at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation with the family will be Wednesday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials may be directed to the family.
