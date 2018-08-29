Kevin Grady

May 17, 1961 – Aug. 26, 2018
Kevin Lowell Grady, 57 years, of Omaha passed away Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital of Omaha. He was born May 17, 1961, in Fremont to Lowell and Eve (Guthmiller) Grady-Springer.
Kevin graduated Fremont High School in 1979. He studied accounting at UNK at Kearney. Kevin was a developer for Nelnet. He resided in various places including Fremont, Kearney, Lincoln, Omaha, St. Louis and Minneapolis. He enjoyed music, classic rock, the blues, jazz and listening to NPR Radio. He will be remembered for being a funnyman and prankster.
He is survived by son, Benjamin Grady of Phoenix; daughter, Chloe Grady of Lincoln; brothers, Orville and wife, Debra Grady of Fremont, Tom Grady of Lincoln; sisters, Judy and husband, Jerry Everly of Fremont, Denise Grady of Bellevue; nephews, Keith, Brian, Alex; nieces, Kaylee and Emma; and many friends.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Bill Gepford will officiate. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to NPR Radio.
