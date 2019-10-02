Kevin Molacek

Kelvin MolacekJuly 18, 1960 – September 29, 2019
Kelvin Molacek, 59, of Schuyler died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at CHI Creighton-Bergan Mercy Health Center in Omaha.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at First Presbyterian Church, Schuyler, with the Rev. Sarah Gengler officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Kracl Funeral Chapel, Schuyler, and 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Burial at a later date. Dinner immediately following the service.
Memorials in care of the family for future designation.
You have free articles remaining.
Kelvin was born July 18, 1960, in Columbus to Vincent and Valerie (Bartak) Molacek. He attended grade school in Clarkson and graduated from Schuyler High School after the family moved to Schuyler. On May 3, 1986, he married Roberta Hollingsworth at the United Methodist Church in Norfolk. Kelvin was a salesman for Country Truck Sales in Fremont and later drove truck for Frontier Co-op until his health failed. Recently he was involved in the DAV and worked with Jerry and Rose Mundil at the Schuyler Thrift Store. He was a member of Ducks Unlimited and the Eagles.
Kelvin is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbie” Molacek of Schuyler; one sister, Patty Mushman of Schuyler; one brother, Ken (Georgia) Molacek, and an aunt, Mary Kucera, all of Fremont; three sisters-in-law, Patty (Jim) Starkel, Randolph, Ginger (Randy) Jensen, Norfolk, Frances (Mike) Kallhoff, Oakdale; and two brothers-in-law, Dave (Brenda) Hendren, Norfolk, and Rick (Vicki) Hendren of Henderson, Nevada; several nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; four brothers-in-law, Richard Mushman, Charles Wheeler, Jim Froehlich, Robert Hendren; and a sister-in-law, Rosemarie Froehlich.
Kracl Funeral Chapel of Schuyler is in charge of arrangements.