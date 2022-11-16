March 15, 1956 – November 14, 2022

Kim “Kimpy Peterson” Wallin, 66, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Kim was born March 15, 1956, in Fremont to Leonard Jr. and Dorothy (Peterson) Wallin. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1974. After high school, Kim served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam, from 1974 until 1976. He resided in Monterey, California, for 20 years before moving back to Fremont in 1996. He married Teresa Cruse on Aug. 25, 2000, in Fremont.

Kim helped as a groundskeeper in Inglewood, Nebraska. He enjoyed the outdoors and working with plants. He was known for growing peppers. Kim had a passion for his cats and drawing.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa of Fremont; stepson, Philip (Lynda) Steiger of Fremont; brothers, Jim (Debbie) Peterson and Paul Peterson, both of Fremont, and Michael (Mary) Peterson of Shenandoah, Iowa; sister, Linda (John) Risch of Monterey Park, California; two grandchildren, A.J. and Maya Steiger; great-granddaughter, Josephine.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Rudolph Peterson; and brother, Donald Wallin.

Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be directed to the FurEver Home in Fremont, 925 W. Sixth St., Fremont, NE 68025.

