August 17, 1954—October 21, 2021

Kimberly S. Jackson passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at the age of 67 in Denver, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sondra (Michaud) Jackson; mother, Marilyn (Korshoj) Jackson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and Bill Michaud; sister-in-law, Susan Perry; brother-in-law, Martin Frye.

He is survived by his current wife, Randy Sigon; sons, Derek (Leigh-Ann Rocha), Alex (Ashley) and Chance (Leah Apodaca) Jackson; father, Leonard Jackson; sister, Tami Steadman (Marc); sisters-in-law, Nancy McCabe and Brenda Frye; brother-in-law, Kelley Perry; grandchildren, Anastasiya and Aydian Jackson; several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate.

Kim will be laid to rest at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.