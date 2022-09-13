Kirk A. Reeder, 68, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born May 2, 1954 in Fremont to Glenn and Peggy (Diestel) Reeder.

Kirk grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School. He was in sales most of his life and lived in various states coast to coast. He was very proud to be sober the last four years of his life.