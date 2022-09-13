May 2, 1954 – September 9, 2022
Kirk A. Reeder, 68, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at his home. He was born May 2, 1954 in Fremont to Glenn and Peggy (Diestel) Reeder.
Kirk grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School. He was in sales most of his life and lived in various states coast to coast. He was very proud to be sober the last four years of his life.
Survived by son, Shane (Christi) Reeder; daughter, Brooke Reeder; brothers, Dave (Janice) Reeder and Mark Reeder; and several grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents.
The memorial service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Elkhorn, Nebraska.
