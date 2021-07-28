Kristie “Kris” A. Rohde

August 10, 1951 – July 24, 2021

Kristie “Kris” A. Rohde, age 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born Aug. 10, 1951, in Omaha to Dwight and Theresa (Gerkin) Sammin.

Kris lived her entire life in Fremont and was a 1969 graduate of Archbishop Bergan High School. She worked at J.C. Penney's for several years before beginning a career in banking at Commercial Federal Bank (10 years) and First National Northeast Bank (5 years). She retired in 2006. In her spare time, she was employed at Moser Memorial Chapel for several years.

Kris married Clem Rohde on Feb. 28, 1992, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Together they devoted over 20 years of service to the Dodge County Humane Society.

She spent her retirement volunteering at the Methodist Fremont Hospice, Nye Square and as an active member at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.