Kurt J. Hensel, 61, of West Point, died Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. Funeral service will be 10:30am on Friday, August 7 at Grace Lutheran Church in West Point with Deb Hammer, PMA as officiant. Masks will be required at the funeral and seating will be socially distanced by household. The funeral will be live streamed on the Grace Lutheran Church Facebook page at facebook.com/gracewestpoint. Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery with lunch following at the church hall. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm with family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Stokely Funeral Home in West Point. A memorial has been established. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.