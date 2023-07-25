December 31. 1985—July 21, 2023

Kyle T. Shipman, 37, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, in rural Colfax County after the vehicle he was a passenger in rolled. He was born Dec. 31. 1985, in Fremont to Thomas and Lisa (Gotschall) Shipman.

Kyle grew up in Fremont and was a 2004 graduate of Fremont Senior High School. He was a hard worker and worked as a general laborer. He lived in Overland Park, Kansas for about four years before returning to Fremont in 2012.

He was very artistic, creative, fun and a jokester. He loved his family and especially loved making his kids laugh. He was into metal detecting and collecting coins that he found.

Kyle is survived by his parents, Tom and Lisa Shipman; soulmate, Tiffany Laytham; son, Anthony Jay “AJ” Shipman; daughter, Maddalynn “Maddie” Marie Shipman all of Fremont; sisters: Rachel Shipman and her children, Alexander and Ethan Byrd of Fremont; and Kristi Shipman (Alex Brown) and their daughter, Aria Ray Brown of Lincoln; other nephews: Ashton and Tristen Reed and Ayden Adee; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

The Funeral will be 10 a.m., Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Friday from 5-7 p.m., also at Moser’s. Visitation continues on Saturday from 9-10 a.m.

Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to the family for his children’s future needs.

