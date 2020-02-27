October 12, 1924 – February 24, 2020
Laddie F. Socha, 95 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Millard, Nebraska.
Laddie was born Oct. 12, 1924, to Josef and Frances (Flidr) Socha in Primrose, Nebraska. He graduated from Primrose High School in 1943 and joined the United States Army. After his time in the service, he married Helen Christensen on April 10, 1950, in Albion, Nebraska. The couple lived in Norfolk, Nebraska, for 40 years. Laddie worked for S&S Lumber, where he managed the lumber yard. In 2005, Laddie and his wife moved to Fremont.
He was a past member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk and a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Laddie was an avid duck, goose, and pheasant hunter and walleye fisherman. Laddie and his wife spent many years camping in their 5th wheel and wintering in Texas and Arizona. He loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, two sisters, six brothers, and son-in-law, Kenneth Day.
He is survived by his daughters, Jackie Day and fiancé Chuck Peters and Pamela Case; sons, Keith Socha and Darryl Socha and wife Kimberly; sister, Martha Cristo; 11 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Monday, March 2, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser’s. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery with military honors in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Good Samaritan Society in Millard.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
7:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
10:00AM
3400 E. 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
11:15AM
West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025