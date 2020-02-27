October 12, 1924 – February 24, 2020

Laddie F. Socha, 95 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in Millard, Nebraska.

Laddie was born Oct. 12, 1924, to Josef and Frances (Flidr) Socha in Primrose, Nebraska. He graduated from Primrose High School in 1943 and joined the United States Army. After his time in the service, he married Helen Christensen on April 10, 1950, in Albion, Nebraska. The couple lived in Norfolk, Nebraska, for 40 years. Laddie worked for S&S Lumber, where he managed the lumber yard. In 2005, Laddie and his wife moved to Fremont.

He was a past member at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk and a member at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Laddie was an avid duck, goose, and pheasant hunter and walleye fisherman. Laddie and his wife spent many years camping in their 5th wheel and wintering in Texas and Arizona. He loved spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, two sisters, six brothers, and son-in-law, Kenneth Day.