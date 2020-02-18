February 7, 1934 – February 15, 2020
LaDonna Bernita Meske, nee Repschlaeger, of Broomfield, Colorado, went home to her Lord Jesus on Feb. 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Orlan L. Meske (Feb. 8, 2014); brothers, Leroy and Kurt; and sisters, Leora and Alice. She is survived by her sons, Daryl Meske (Sandy) of Frederick, Colorado, Joel Meske (Susan) of Broomfield, Neil Meske (Melissa) of Waco, Texas, Randal Meske (Lucia) of Centennial, Colorado; and her sister-in-law, Lori Predoehl of Nashville, Tennessee. LaDonna has 10 grandchildren: Joshua Heuring, Nicole London (Tony), Taylor Gibson (Brandon), Ryan Meske (Tiffany), Zachary Meske, Kaitlin Thornton (Alex), Garret Meske, Bettina Meske, Bianca Meske, and Daria Meske. She is also blessed with four great-grandchildren…and counting: Hollis London, Sawyer London, June London, and Beckett Meske.
LaDonna was born in West Point, Nebraska, on Feb. 7, 1934. She grew up on her parents’ (Louise and Carl Repschlaeger) farm. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church near Bancroft, Nebraska, and attended the church’s two-room school house called Lutheran Day School (grade school and middle school) before attending West Point High School where she graduated in 1952. She was a hard worker on the farm and worked daily at Tony’s Grocery in West Point during high school earning $9 a week! She attended Concordia Lutheran College and obtained her teaching certificate.
After four years of teaching in a West Point country school, she married Orlan on July 2, 1955. Their family grew as they lived in Omaha; several different times in Fremont, Nebraska; Lincoln, Nebraska; Raton, New Mexico; Amarillo, Texas; Norfolk, Nebraska; and Menominee, Wisconsin. They settled back in Fremont with their four boys in 1967 where they stayed until moving to Colorado after retirement in 2007.
Early in their marriage, LaDonna sold encyclopedias door-to-door to help make ends meet. However, it was in 1970 when she started selling Rainbow vacuum cleaners that she hit her stride. Less than a year after beginning that adventure, she was so successful, she and Orlan bought the local Rainbow distributorship which included their store, Fremont Appliance at 321 Main St. She became known as the “Rainbow Lady” across Eastern Nebraska selling across the state and attending county fairs and the Nebraska State Fair annually.
As their business grew and prospered, LaDonna became quite active in her community. She was heavily involved at Trinity Lutheran Church where she saw to it her four boys attended their grade school and middle school. She was regularly involved in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and was in several other groups and committees at Trinity. She served several terms on the board of the Fremont Chamber of Commerce. She was a decorated public speaker having spent many years in Toastmasters International as a participant, contestant, and judge. LaDonna was one of the early female pioneers on a national scale in a then male-dominated Toastmasters club. Her husband Orlan successfully lobbied the local chapter to let a lady in, and the rest was history!
Most importantly, LaDonna was mainly defined by her strong faith in God. She selflessly and regularly gave of herself for the benefit of others. She spent her life singling out individuals in need to help make their lives better. She gave freely of her time and resources to worthy Christian causes. She was a shining example and matriarch to three generations who carry forward her spirit of praise, grace, and giving.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 106th and Washington, Northglen, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, please send memoriam to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 3031 West 144th Ave., Broomfield, Colorado, 80023. Inurnment to be scheduled in the spring of 2020 on a date yet to be determined at Zion Lutheran Church, Bancroft, Nebraska.