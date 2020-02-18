LaDonna Bernita Meske

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

After four years of teaching in a West Point country school, she married Orlan on July 2, 1955. Their family grew as they lived in Omaha; several different times in Fremont, Nebraska; Lincoln, Nebraska; Raton, New Mexico; Amarillo, Texas; Norfolk, Nebraska; and Menominee, Wisconsin. They settled back in Fremont with their four boys in 1967 where they stayed until moving to Colorado after retirement in 2007.

Early in their marriage, LaDonna sold encyclopedias door-to-door to help make ends meet. However, it was in 1970 when she started selling Rainbow vacuum cleaners that she hit her stride. Less than a year after beginning that adventure, she was so successful, she and Orlan bought the local Rainbow distributorship which included their store, Fremont Appliance at 321 Main St. She became known as the “Rainbow Lady” across Eastern Nebraska selling across the state and attending county fairs and the Nebraska State Fair annually.