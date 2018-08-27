Larrie Ferguson

Dec. 31, 1937 – Aug. 25, 2018
Larrie J. Ferguson, age 80, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, at Dunklau Gardens.
Larrie was born Dec. 31, 1937, to Leslie and Elsie (Dunker) Ferguson in Fremont. Larrie attended and graduated from Fremont High School in 1955. Following high school, he enlisted into the United States Army where he served until 1958. He served in the Army Reserves until 1962. In 1958, Larrie began his life-long career as a carpenter. He became an independent contractor in 1983. Larrie married the love of his life, Judy Heybrock, on April 4, 1964, in Fremont. To this union were born two children: Amy and Tim.
Larrie had a passion for music, specifically barber shop music. He was a member of the Fremont Pathfinder Chorus. Larrie was his children and grandchildren’s biggest fan and would always be found attending their activities. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling leagues with Judy. He was a member of the Fremont Area Service Club, American Legion Post 158 of Cedar Bluffs, F.O.E 200 Eagles Club, Elkhorn Valley Golf Club and Construction Employers Association. Larrie was very proud of his faith. He was baptized and confirmed at The Presbyterian Church in Fremont, then became a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church where he served on many boards and committees in the church.
He is preceded in death by his parents brother, Richard sister, Regina Johnson mother- and father in-law, Richard and Irene Heybrock and sister-in-law, Kathy Dickmeyer.
He is survived by his wife Judy of 54 years children, Amy (Tim) Heimann of Fremont, Tim (Shelli) Ferguson of Fremont grandchildren, Leslie (Andy) Williams, Tyler (Chelsea) Heimann, Ethan and Wes Ferguson great-grandchildren, Courtney and Levi Heimann, Jordan and Savannah Williams and many other family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or the family for later designation.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church from 3-8 p.m. with family present from 6-8 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
Military honors will be conducted by VFW Post 854 and American Legion Post 20 following the funeral service.
