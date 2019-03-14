May 5, 1934—March 11, 2019
Larry A. Williamsen, age 84, of Fremont passed away at his home on March 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Larry was born at home in Spiker, Nebraska, to Clem and Hattie (Taylor) Williamsen. He graduated from Craig High School and worked on his father’s farm. He moved with his aunt and uncle to help with a dairy operation they purchased in Yelm, Washington. He returned to Nebraska and started working at Hillside Dairy, a job he kept for 46 years. It was there he found his passion for driving truck and delivering milk while interacting with his customers. After he left Hillside, he took a part-time job delivering prescriptions for A&A Drug for 12 years.
Larry married the love of his life, Joyce Engdahl, on Oct. 11, 1958. They had two sons, Michael and David. They made their home in Uehling, Oakland, and eventually settled in Fremont in 1984.
He is preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, and sister-in-law, Judy Williamsen.
He is survived by his love, Joyce Williamsen; sons, Michael and wife Cassy Williamsen of Oakland, David and wife Stacey Williamsen of Fremont; grandchildren, Ingrid Williamsen of Oakland, Grant and Jett Williamsen of Fremont; brother, Roger Williamsen of Oakland; and his good buddy, Sunny Boy the cat.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
