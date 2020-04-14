× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Larry Ben Clark

October 26, 1946 - April 12, 2020

Larry Clark, age 73, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on April 12, 2020.

He was born on Oct. 26, 1946, to Wilbur and Mildred (Potter) Clark. He married Deanna Tingelhoff on July 25, 1970.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry.

Survived by wife Deanna; sons, Larry Clark Jr. (Jenny Cain), Johnny Clark, Christopher (Desa) Clark and Aaron Clark; daughters, Heather Clark (Robert Battaglia), Veronica Clark (Rudy Nickel); grandchildren, Delaney, Andrea, Sierra, Dante, Shylee, Alexis, Mikayla; and a great-grandson, Remington.

