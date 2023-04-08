December 1, 1953 – March 30, 2023

Larry Joseph “Brownie” Brown, 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Thursday, March 30, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health.

Larry was born Dec. 1, 1953, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Bob E. Brown Sr. and Bonnie L. (Warner) Brown. He graduated as class president of Archbishop Bergan Catholic School in 1972. He continued his education and graduated at Lincoln Barber College.

Larry married Cindy Miller on Nov. 17, 1979, at the Methodist Church in Norfolk, Nebraska. To this union they had two children, Brian and Brittney. They later divorced. Larry was a lifelong resident of Fremont and a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

Larry had a passion for being a barber and instructing many individuals at hair shows. He started by working at Jerry’s Barber Shop in Fremont. Larry taught along with Gary Gillis at Bahner College of Hairstyling. Larry was a former football official and umpire for men’s softball games.

Larry loved being around his family and friends. He had many names: son, brother, dad, uncle, grandpa and friend. He will be missed by so many and we are so lucky to have had him in our lives.

Larry was survived by his son, Brian (Laura) Brown of Madison, Nebraska; daughter, Brittney (Chad) Nicholson of Omaha; brother, Tom (Vicki) Brown of Fremont; sisters, Susie (Brad) Anderson and Patty Brown, both of Fremont; sister-in-law, Renee Brown of Fremont; four grandchildren, Briana and Aiden Brown, and Calvin and Owen Nicholson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob “Bowie” Brown Jr., William Brown and James Brown; and nephew, Willie Anderson.

The Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Family will be receiving friends from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Rosary at 7 p.m. following the visitation. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church or Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.