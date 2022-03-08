July 23, 1936—January 17, 2022
Larry D Lundstrom passed away from complication with cancer on Jan. 17, 2022, at the age of 85 years and was buried at Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Larry was born on July 23, 1936, to Grant and Inez Lundstrom. He was a graduate of Scribner High School in Scribner, Nebraska, in 1954 and entered the U.S. Navy after graduation. He retired from the Navy in 1976 and he and his wife moved to Springdale, Arkansas, where he worked for the city water department until he retired.
Larry and his wife Harue were married in Olso, Japan, in 1973. They enjoyed traveling and always had a large garden to keep them occupied while at home; they never had any children. He is preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Jan Lundstrom of California; and his wife, Harue. Larry has two remaining brothers, Ward Lundstrom of Gothenburg, Nebraska, and Lynn Lundstrom of Vancouver, Washington; along with five nieces and two nephews.