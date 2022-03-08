Larry D Lundstrom passed away from complication with cancer on Jan. 17, 2022, at the age of 85 years and was buried at Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Arkansas. Larry was born on July 23, 1936, to Grant and Inez Lundstrom. He was a graduate of Scribner High School in Scribner, Nebraska, in 1954 and entered the U.S. Navy after graduation. He retired from the Navy in 1976 and he and his wife moved to Springdale, Arkansas, where he worked for the city water department until he retired.